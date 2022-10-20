Ondrej Palat scores twice, Devils beat Islanders, 4-1
By SCOTT CHARLES
Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — Ondrej Palat scored twice to help the New Jersey Devils beat the New York Islanders 4-1 on Thursday night. Nico Hischier had a goal and two assists, Jack Hughes also scored and Mackenzie Blackwood made 16 saves. The Devils won their second straight after opening with two losses. Anders Lee scored for New York and Ilya Sorokin made 37 saves. New Jersey signed Palat to five-year, $30 million deal after the Czech forward helped Tampa Bay win two Stanley Cup championships.