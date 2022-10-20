Nugent-Hopkins, McDavid help Oilers beat Hurricanes

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Connor McDavid each had a goal and three assists and the Edmonton Oilers snapped a two-game skid with a 6-4 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday night. Zach Hyman, Ryan McLeod, Evander Kane and Leon Draisaitl also scored for the Oilers (2-2-0). Jack Campbell made 36 saves. Andrei Svechnikov had a hat trick and Martin Necas added another goal for the Hurricanes (3-1-0) in their first loss of the season. Sebastian Aho added three assists, and Frederik Andersen stopped 27 shots.

