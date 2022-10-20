No. 7 Ole Miss puts unbeaten mark to the test at upstart LSU

No. 7 Ole Miss has an unbeaten record, a top-10 ranking and SEC West Division lead to protect when the Rebels visit LSU’s Death Valley this weekend. The Tigers are on the cusp of returning to the AP Top 25 after winning at Florida last week. And LSU can stay in contention to win the SEC West by beating Mississippi. Although Ole Miss has yet to lose this season, two-loss LSU is listed as a 1.5-point favorite by FanDuel Sportsbook. Last week the Rebels could not easily pull away from struggling Auburn and now face a tougher LSU defense. The Tigers’ offense appeared to hit its stride in last week’s 45-35 win at Florida.

