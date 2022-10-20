No. 6 Alabama hosts No. 24 Mississippi State after loss
By The Associated Press
No. 6 Alabama is trying to get back on track after its first loss of the season. The Crimson Tide hosts No. 24 Mississippi State following a 52-49 loss at Tennessee on a last-play field goal. The Bulldogs are led by quarterback Will Rogers and one of the nation’s Top 10 passing attacks. But Alabama has won the last 14 meetings and counters with 2021 Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young. The Tide must clean up mistakes, including a school-record 17 penalties against Tennessee.