No. 5 Clemson, No. 14 Syracuse in undefeated ACC showdown

No. 5 Clemson and No. 14 Syracuse face off in an undefeated showdown for control of the ACC Atlantic Division and a spot in the league title game. The Tigers are 7-0 for the sixth time in the past eight seasons. The Orange are 6-0 for the first time since 1987. Clemson carries a 37-game home win streak, tied with Florida State for the most ever in the Atlantic Coast Conference. The Tigers have won their past four over Syracuse. The Orange are looking for a second straight win over a Top 25 team after defeating then No. 15 North Carolina State 24-9 last Saturday.

By The Associated Press

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.