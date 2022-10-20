‘Losing passion’: Olympic champ Vlhová seeks new motivation
By ERIC WILLEMSEN
Associated Press
SÖLDEN, Austria (AP) — Olympic slalom champion Petra Vlhová is hoping to put two draining seasons behind her when Alpine skiing’s World Cup 2022-23 starts this week. The Slovakian star has been Mikaela Shiffrin’s closest competitor in recent years. Vlhová says she has struggled to find motivation for summer training after winning gold in Beijing left her “a little bit empty.” Vlhová became the first Alpine skier from Slovakia to win an Olympic medal. Vlhová will only compete in a reduced World Cup schedule this season. She says “I don’t want to do everything. I am losing passion while I am doing this.”