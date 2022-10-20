Leicester moves off bottom of EPL with 2-0 win over Leeds

LEICESTER, England (AP) — Harvey Barnes scored his sixth goal in as many games against Leeds to secure a 2-0 win for Leicester in the Premier League. Victory eased growing pressure on manager Brendan Rodgers and extended Leeds’ winless run to seven, leaving it above the drop zone on goal difference only. Barnes’ strike added to Robin Koch’s early own goal as Leicester climbed off the foot of the table and into 19th place, just above Nottingham Forest.

