Kaprizov’s OT goal gives Wild 4-3 win over Canucks

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov scored in overtime to lift the Minnesota Wild to a 4-3 comeback win over the Vancouver Canucks for their first win of the season. Kaprizov scored his fourth of the season and added two assists. Mats Zuccarello added two goals and Sam Steel scored his second of the season for the Wild. Marc Andre-Fleury finished with 23 saves for Minnesota. Bo Horvat scored for the third straight game, Dakota Joshua had a goal and assist and Nils Aman scored his first NHL goal for Vancouver, which let another lead slip away.

