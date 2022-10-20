Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 7:02 PM

Giannis scores 21, Matthews’ 3 sends Bucks past 76ers 90-88

KION

By DAN GELSTON
AP Sports Writer

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Wesley Matthews hit the go-ahead 3-pointer with 23.8 seconds left to lead the Milwaukee Bucks to a 90-88 win over the Philadelphia 76ers. Giannis Antetokounmpo had 21 points and 13 rebounds and Brook Lopez scored 17 points for Milwaukee in its season opener. James Harden scored 31 points for the Sixers. The Sixers fell to 0-2. Joel Embiid had 15 points and 12 rebounds. Tyrese Maxey added 15 points for the Sixers.

Article Topic Follows: AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content