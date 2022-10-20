Fury to fight Chisora in December, aiming for Usyk next year

LONDON (AP) — Tyson Fury will defend his WBC heavyweight title against fellow Briton Derek Chisora in London on Dec. 3. It will be the unbeaten Fury’s first fight since knocking out another British heavyweight, Dillian Whyte, in front of 94,000 spectators at London’s Wembley Stadium in April. Fury said after that fight he would be retiring. He has been enticed back into the ring and initially hoped to take on Oleksandr Usyk for the undisputed championship or yet another Briton in Anthony Joshua. Instead he’ll fight Chisora for a third time ahead of potentially fighting Usyk next year.

