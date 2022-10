OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Drake Batherson scored twice in the second period and the Ottawa Senators overcame an early two-goal deficit to beat the Washington Capitals 5-2 on Thursday night. Shane Pinto broke a tie in third and Tyler Motte and Alex DeBrincat added empty-net goals. Anton Forsberg stopped 22 shots. T.J. Oshie and Anthony Mantha scored for Washington on first-period power plays. Darcy Kuemper made 39 saves.

