CFP expansion ‘not finished,’ still working toward 12 in ’24

DALLAS (AP) — The third in-person meeting of conference commissioners who manage the College Football Playoff since August ended without a resolution on expansion, but not without optimism. The CFP management committee, comprised of 10 major college football conference commissioners and Notre Dame’s athletic director, met for six hours. They worked on a plan to triple the number of playoff teams from four to 12 for the 2024 season. Playoff Executive Director Bill Hancock says the work is ‘not finished’ and that time is running short.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.