Blue Jackets score 4 goals in 3rd period, beat Predators 5-3

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Nick Blankenburg scored the go-ahead goal with 1:23 left in the game as the Columbus Blue Jackets rallied from a two-goal deficit and scored four times in the third period for a 5-3 win over the Nashville Predators. Blankenburg also had an assist. Johnny Gaudreau had two goals, Jake Bean and Justin Danforth also scored and Yegor Chinakhov finished with two assists. Elvis Merzlikins stopped 23 shots for Columbus. Tanner Jeannot and Yakov Trenin each had a goal and an assist for Nashville, and Ryan Johansen also scored. Kevin Lankinen stopped 37 for the Predators, who have lost four straight.

