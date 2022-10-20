Bengals host surprising Falcons in matchup of 3-3 teams

The surprising Atlanta Falcons travel to Cincinnati to face the Bengals, who seem to be steadily recapturing the stride that propelled them to the Super Bowl last season. Receiver Ja’Marr Chase had been off to a slow start for the Bengals, but he had seven catches for 132 yards and two touchdowns in a 30-26 comeback win over the Saints last week. The Falcons, six weeks into a season of low expectations, are tied for the lead in the NFC South.

By The Associated Press

