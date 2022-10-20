Belichick can break tie with Halas on wins’ list vs. Bears

With 324 wins, including the playoffs, New England’s Bill Belichick can break a tie with Chicago Bears founder George Halas for the second-most wins by a head coach in NFL history this week against Halas’ former team. Belichick and Halas trail only Hall of Famer Don Shula’s 347 victories. The Patriots have won the past five matchups with the Bears and are 4-0 against them in Gillette Stadium. New England could also get back quarterback Mac Jones, who has missed the past three games with an ankle injury. The Bears have three straight losses by a combined 20 points.

By The Associated Press

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.