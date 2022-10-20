Beavers looking to secure bowl eligibility against Colorado
By The Associated Press
Oregon State is one win away from bowl eligibility for the second straight season. The Beavers are coming off a 24-10 victory over Washington State last weekend. The Oregon State defense had six sacks in that game. Colorado is coming off its first win of the season, a 20-13 victory in overtime over Cal. The Buffaloes are playing under interim head coach Mike Sanford. Karl Dorrell was fired after Colorado opened the season 0-5.