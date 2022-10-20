Beavers looking to secure bowl eligibility against Colorado

Oregon State is one win away from bowl eligibility for the second straight season. The Beavers are coming off a 24-10 victory over Washington State last weekend. The Oregon State defense had six sacks in that game. Colorado is coming off its first win of the season, a 20-13 victory in overtime over Cal. The Buffaloes are playing under interim head coach Mike Sanford. Karl Dorrell was fired after Colorado opened the season 0-5.

