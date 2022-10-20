Beal can expect warm welcome at Wizards’ home opener

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington Wizards host Chicago on Friday night. It will be Bradley Beal’s first home game since signing a five-year contract to stay in Washington during the offseason. It will also be his first home game since January, before a wrist injury ended his 2021-22 season early. Beal has already received a nice welcome back from the city council. It made Oct. 11 “Bradley Beal Day” as a way of honoring his contributions to the community.

