Arsenal beats PSV, clinches spot in Europa League KO round

LONDON (AP) — Arsenal has secured a spot in the Europa League knockout round after a 1-0 win over PSV Eindhoven. Granit Xhaka’s second-half goal was enough to earn the victory to maintain the Gunners’ perfect record in the competition. Xhaka’s well-struck volley in the 71st minute was the breakthrough Arsenal sought after failing to convert a number of chances thanks to a combination of wasteful finishing and good saves from goalkeeper Walter Benitez. Arsenal is assured of one of the top two spots in Group A with a maximum 12 points from four games — and two rounds left to play. Second-place PSV has seven points.

