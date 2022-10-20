Altuve engages with fan who rushed field for selfie in ALCS

HOUSTON (AP) — Astros star Jose Altuve was more than happy to oblige when a fan ran onto the field and asked the Houston second baseman to take a selfie with him during Game 2 of the AL Championship Series against the New York Yankees. Security at Minute Maid Park wrestled the man away from Altuve before he could click off the shot with his cell phone as the ninth inning was set to begin Thursday night.

