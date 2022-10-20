Alex Tuch has 1st NHL hat trick, Sabres beat Flames 6-3

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Alex Tuch had his first career hat trick and the Buffalo Sabres handed Calgary its first loss of the season, beating the Flames 6-3 on Thursday night. Rasmus Dahlin scored for the fourth straight game to set an NHL record for defenseman to open a season. Eric Comrie made 40 saves and Dylan Cozens and Casey Mittelstadt also scored to help Buffalo (3-1-0) complete an Alberta sweep after a 4-2 victory in Edmonton on Tuesday night. Andrew Mangiapane, Trevor Lewis and Nikita Zadorov scored for Calgary (3-1-0). Jacob Markstrom stopped nine of the 12 shots he faced before making way for Dan Vladar, who made 17 saves.

