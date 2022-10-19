Southampton ends winless run with 1-0 victory at Bournemouth

Skip to Content
BOURNEMOUTH, England (AP) — Southampton has ended a five-game winless run and moved out of the relegation zone with a 1-0 victory at Bournemouth in the Premier League. Che Adams headed in a cross from Romain Perraud in the ninth minute at Vitality Stadium and the visitors held on to give manager Ralph Hasenhuttl a vital win. Bournemouth lost for the first time under interim manager Gary O’Neil who had guided the mid-table Cherries on a six-game unbeaten run after replacing Scott Parker. The victory lifted Hasenhuttl’s team four spots to 14th place and should ease some pressure off the Saints manager.

