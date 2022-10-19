Schalke fires coach Kramer after run of heavy defeats

GELSENKIRCHEN, Germany (AP) — Schalke has fired coach Frank Kramer after four months in charge following a run of losses which left the club in the Bundesliga relegation zone. Schalke was knocked out of the German Cup with a 5-1 loss to Hoffenheim in the second round on Tuesday. That was club’s fifth successive defeat in all competitions. Schalke is 17th in the 18-team Bundesliga. Its only win in 10 league games this season was against last-place Bochum. There was no immediate word on a successor. Schalke plays Hertha Berlin on Sunday.

