Rozier scores 24 as Hornets rout youthful Spurs, 129-102

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Terry Rozier had 24 points and six others scored in double figures as the Charlotte Hornets routed the San Antonio Spurs 129-102. The Spurs opened their 50th season in San Antonio inauspiciously, losing its season opener for only the third time under Gregg Popovich. P.J. Washington had 17 points and Gordon Hayward added 15 as all five Hornets starters scored in double figures. Hornets reserve center Nick Richards had a career-high 19 points. Keldon Johnson had 20 points, 11 rebounds and four assists to lead San Antonio in all three categories. Jakob Poeltl and Tre Jones added 14 points each.

