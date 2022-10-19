Rodríguez among Mariners players facing injury recovery

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Mariners will head into the offseason with four key players needing downtime or surgery to heal injuries, including AL Rookie of the Year favorite Julio Rodríguez. Jerry Dipoto, Seattle’s president of baseball operations, says Rodríguez broke his left pinkie during Game 3 of the AL Division Series against Houston. Dipoto said an exit exam this week revealed the injury to the 21-year-old All-Star, but he’s not expected to need surgery. Also needing downtime to recover from injuries are catcher Cal Raleigh and standout reliever Andrés Muñoz, while outfielder Jesse Winker has already undergone one of two operations needed to repair injuries he dealt with during the season.

