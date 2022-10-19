Real Sociedad fan dies before Spanish league match

MADRID (AP) — The start of the Spanish league game between Real Sociedad and Mallorca was delayed for about 15 minutes after a Sociedad fan in the stadium fell ill and later died. Emergency personnel were called in to help the fan in the stands. They tried to revive him before taking him to a hospital. The cause of death was not immediately disclosed. Spanish media said he was a 75-year-old Sociedad club member. The club and players dedicated the victory to the fan and his family.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.