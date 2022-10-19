No. 25 Tulane offers a lesson in dramatic 1-year turnarounds

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Tulane athletic director Troy Dannen says he is taking calls from bowl game representatives and is looking forward to a near-capacity crowd when Memphis visits the 25th-ranked Green Wave on Saturday. That’s a stark change from one year ago when Tulane was laboring through a 2-10 season. Such a turnaround could be held up as a lesson across college sports. Tulane has the same head coach and largely the same players as last season. But the Green Wave has opened this season 6-1. That earned them their first AP Top 25 ranking since they went 12-0 in 1998.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.