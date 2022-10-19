McIlroy feeling like a heavyweight who wants his belt back

RIDGELAND, S.C. (AP) — Rory McIlroy has another shot at reaching No. 1 in the world if he can win the CJ Cup in South Carolina. McIlroy has been to the top of the ranking eight times. Getting there is nothing new. The reward never gets old. McIlroy says it reflects the year he’s had. He was at No. 14 when he won the CJ Cup in Las Vegas last year. Now he has two wins this year, plus the FedEx Cup. He’s finished in the top 10 in his last five events. Now he prepares to face a stacked field at Congaree.

