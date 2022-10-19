Guardians make name for themselves with surprise 2022 season

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Guardians made quite a name for themselves this season. With questions scattered across their roster out of spring training, they weren’t supposed to win the AL Central in a runaway. They weren’t picked to sweep Tampa Bay in the wild-card round. They definitely weren’t expected to push the New York Yankees to the limit. But baseball’s youngest team grew up much faster than anyone expected. And in doing so, the Guardians reconnected with a Cleveland fan base still wearing its Indians gear. The Guardians lost in five games in the AL Division Series but with so many players under contract, their future looks bright.

