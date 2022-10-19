Flames, city of Calgary to resume talks on new arena
CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — The Calgary Flames and city officials say they will restart negotiations for a new arena. Their previous deal, agreed upon in 2019, collapsed late last year when the estimated cost of the project rose and the Flames withdrew. In January, the city hired third-party negotiators to resurrect the project, and those efforts led to Wednesday’s announcement. The Flames have played for 39 years in their current home, the Saddledome, the second-oldest NHL arena behind New York’s Madison Square Garden.