Chelsea draws 0-0 at Brentford, still unbeaten under Potter

LONDON (AP) — Chelsea maintained its unbeaten run under Graham Potter but had to settle for a point after a lackluster 0-0 draw at Brentford in the Premier League. The Blues made the short trip across west London on the back of five straight victories in all competitions, winning each of the last four without conceding. Once again they kept a clean sheet but there was a distinct lack of cutting edge up front. There was also another injury concern for England coach Gareth Southgate before the World Cup when midfielder Conor Gallagher limped off after 15 minutes.

