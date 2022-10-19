Back to work: Panthers’ Darnold designated to return from IR

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold returned to practice on Wednesday after being designated to return from injured reserve. It’s unclear if Darnold will start Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the struggling Panthers. The Panthers have 21 days to activate Darnold to the 53-man roster. Darnold has missed all six games after suffering a high ankle sprain in the preseason. Darnold was 4-7 as the team’s starting quarterback last year, where he completed 59.8% of his passes for 2,527 yards and had nine touchdown passes and 13 interceptions. Quarterback Baker Mayfield is dealing with an ankle injury and P.J. Walker has a neck injury.

