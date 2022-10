HOUSTON (AP) — Houston Astros third base coach Gary Pettis was not at the ballpark for Game 1 of the AL Championship Series against the New York Yankees because of an illness. First base coach Omar Lopez will fill in for Pettis, and quality control coach Dan Firova will coach first base.

