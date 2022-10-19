Almiron’s curler earns Newcastle 1-0 win over Everton

NEWCASTLE, England (AP) — Miguel Almiron curled in a first-half winner as Newcastle beat Everton 1-0 for a third victory in its last four Premier League games. The Paraguay winger hit a first-time shot from Bruno Guimaraes’ lay-off and bent it from the edge of the area into the top corner in the 30th minute. Newcastle extended its unbeaten run to six games and has only lost once this season when it conceded in stoppage time at Liverpool. It marks out the Saudi-owned club as a potential finisher in the Champions League positions this season.

