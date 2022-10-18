Vanderbilt extends men’s coach Jerry Stackhouse’s contract

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Vanderbilt has signed Jerry Stackhouse to an extension as he enters his fourth season as the Commodores’ head coach. Athletic director Candice Lee announced the extension Tuesday. She credited the growth of the program over Stackhouse’s first three seasons for the move. The Southeastern Conference’s only private university did not announce any specifics of the extension. Stackhouse has turned a program that went winless in the SEC before his arrival to a 19-17 record in his third season. The Commodores also reached the NIT quarterfinals. Stackhouse says he feels fortunate to be at Vanderbilt with stability a tough concept in college athletics.

