Union Berlin: U.S. forward Jordan Pefok to miss only 1 game

BERLIN (AP) — Union Berlin coach Urs Fischer says Jordan Pefok’s leg injury is only a “charley horse” and that the American forward should be available to play again on Sunday. Pefok limped off in the second half of Union’s 2-0 win over Borussia Dortmund on Sunday, when the extent of his injury was unclear. Fischer says that Pefok’s injury is not a bad one, but he’d rather leave him out of Wednesday’s cup game against Heidenheim to ensure he’s available for the next league game at Bochum on Sunday. Fischer says, “We’re confident that he’ll be fine for Sunday.” Pefok has scored three goals and set up three more in nine Bundesliga appearances this season.

