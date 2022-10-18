South Carolina, Boston picked to finish atop SEC again

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Defending national champion and unanimous preseason No. 1 South Carolina is, not surprisingly, the favorite to win another Southeastern Conference title. The Gamecocks are the picks to win their seventh SEC championship in 10 seasons and third straight in voting by league and national media. The SEC didn’t release vote totals, but the pick seemed a no-brainer with South Carolina unanimously voted preseason No. 1 in The Associated Press Top 25. Aliyah Boston was named preseason player of the year. Preseason No. 5 Tennessee was picked to finish second and No. 16 LSU third.

