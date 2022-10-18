PGA Tour takes CJ Cup from South Korea to South Carolina

The CJ Cup of South Korea is moving this year to South Carolina. It’s the third straight year it’s being held in the U.S. because of travel restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The CJ Cup went to Las Vegas for two years. Now it’s at Congaree. The club held a PGA Tour event last year in place of the Canadian Open. The field features 15 of the top 20 in the world ranking. Rory McIlroy is the defending champion. The LPGA Tour heads to South Korea and the PGA Tour Champions starts its postseason for the Charles Schwab Cup.

By The Associated Press

