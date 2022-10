ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Orlando Magic rookie Paolo Banchero will do a periodic diary on his season for The Associated Press. Banchero was the No. 1 pick in the 2022 NBA draft after his lone college season at Duke. He’s made it through his first Summer League and first run of preseason games. And like the Seattle native says, now that the regular season is here “everything counts now.”

By PAOLO BANCHERO For The Associated Press

