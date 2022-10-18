Skip to Content
Ohio State, Michigan making Big Ten look like Big Two

By LARRY LAGE
AP Sports Writer

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Ohio State and Michigan are making the Big Ten look like the Big Two, rekindling memories or some of Woody Hayes and Bo Schembechler turning the chase for a conference championship into a two-team race. The second-ranked Buckeyes and fourth-ranked Wolverines are the Big Ten’s only undefeated teams. No other team in the conference is ranked among the top 15. Penn State can potentially be a factor in the because it hosts Ohio State on Oct. 29. The 16th-ranked Nittany Lions will have to play much better than they did while getting pummeled at Michigan.

Associated Press

