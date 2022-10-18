Skip to Content
NHL, its workforce 84% white, sets baseline to up diversity

By STEPHEN WHYNO
AP Hockey Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — The NHL for the first time has done an internal demographic study of its staff and all 32 teams. The results suggest hockey has a lot of work to do to increase diversity. It found that 83.6% of the NHL’s workforce is white and that men make up nearly 62% of the total. That mirrors the situation on the ice. More than 90% of players and nearly all coaches and officials are white. NHL executive Kim Davis called the study a good start and a baseline from which the league can improve.

