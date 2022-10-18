Neymar set to testify in fraud trial over Barcelona transfer

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Neymar has arrived in court to testify in a fraud and corruption trial over his transfer from Brazilian club Santos to Barcelona nearly a decade ago. Neymar and his father were among those accused of concealing the real amount of the transfer from an investment group involved in the negotiations. Neymar’s mother, former Barcelona presidents Sandro Rosell and Josep Bartomeu, and representatives of both club also were set to be in court in the trial that began on Monday and is expected to last at least until next week.

By HERNÁN MUÑOZ and TALES AZZONI Associated Press

