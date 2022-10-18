NBCUniversal’s Peacock to stream World Cup in Spanish

MIAMI (AP) — NBCUniversal’s Peacock streaming service will carry all 64 World Cup matches in the United States with Spanish-language commentary. The the first 12 will be for free from Nov. 20-23. The 52 games from Nov. 24 through the final on Dec. 18 will be on the Peacock Premium tier. That service charges a fee. NBCUniversal’s Telemundo Deportes is part of Comcast Corp.’s holdings and owns U.S. Spanish-language television rights. Fox controls U.S. English-language TV rights. Peacock will host a free Copa Mundial 24/7 channel with highlights, analysis and discussion. It will be produced by Telemundo’s digital Tplus brand.

