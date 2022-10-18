Leipzig, Frankfurt, Mainz all ease to German Cup wins

BERLIN (AP) — Defending champion Leipzig has booked its place in the third round of the German Cup with a 4-0 win at home over second-division team Hamburger SV. Two goals in three minutes from Danish forward Yussuf Poulsen set Leipzig on its way and Mohamed Simakan and Benjamin Henrichs completed the win in the second half. Early goals from Randal Kolo Muani and Hrvoje Smolcic helped a weakened Eintracht Frankfurt team ease to a 2-0 win at fifth-tier team Stuttgarter Kickers. Mainz enjoyed a 3-0 win at Lübeck and second-division club Nuremberg won 1-0 at Waldhof Mannheim. Borussia Mönchengladbach plays later.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.