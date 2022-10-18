Jazz GM Zanik to continue rebuild, signs multiyear deal

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The Utah Jazz have signed general manager Justin Zanik to a multiyear deal as he continues the franchise’s roster makeover. Zanik just finished a busy offseason after dealing All-Stars Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell to other teams and breaking up the nucleus of a roster that had been to the playoffs in each of the past six seasons. The franchise also parted ways with veteran coach Quin Snyder, bringing in former Spurs and Celtics assistant Will Hardy. Zanik is entering his fourth season as the general manager.

