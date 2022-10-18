Goodell: Suspended QB Watson meeting settlement requirements

CLEVELAND (AP) — NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said suspended Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has met the requirements of his settlement with the league to this point after being accused of sexual misconduct by two dozen women. Watson is serving an 11-game suspension for violating the league’s personal conduct policy. In August, Watson agreed to pay a $5 million fine and undergo mandatory counseling and treatment before he could apply for reinstatement. The three-time Pro Bowler returned to Cleveland’s facility last week, but can’t practice until Nov. 14. At the owners’ meetings, Goodell said he was satisfied Watson was abiding by the agreement and the league is monitoring his situation after a new civil lawsuit was filed against the QB last week.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.