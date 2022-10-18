Forest draws 0-0 at Brighton, off bottom of Premier League

BRIGHTON, England (AP) — Nottingham Forest collected a hard-fought point from a 0-0 draw at Brighton to climb off the bottom of the Premier League. Brighton dominated the game at the Amex Stadium but again lacked a cutting edge. It came closest when Leandro Trossard struck a powerful shot against the crossbar in the first half. That’s now four games without a win for Brighton since Roberto De Zerbi took charge of the team as the replacement for Graham Potter at the end of September. Forest claimed just a second point away from home this season and climbed above Leicester into second-to-last place on six points.

