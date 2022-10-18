Cuba seeks World Cup qualification after nearly a century

HAVANA (AP) — Soccer coaches across Cuba are training hundreds of players as part of a new program to elevate the sport’s profile and status in a country that last qualified for the World Cup in 1938. An initial group of 16 coaches were recently trained by international officials with the aim of building Cuba’s next generation of soccer players on an island long known for its baseball and boxing superstars. The aim is for Cuba to qualify for the World Cup in the next decade.

