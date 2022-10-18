Altuve poised to break out as Astros host Yankees in ALCS

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston Astros star Jose Altuve has long been a postseason powerhouse. But the diminutive second baseman has been a non-factor at the plate since the playoffs began. The Astros are hoping Altuve returns to form as they’re back in the AL Championship Series for a sixth straight year and hosting the New York Yankees in Game 1 on Wednesday night. The three-time batting champion and 2017 AL MVP went 0 for 16 in Houston’s three-game sweep of the Seattle Mariners in the ALDS. Altuve, the team’s leadoff hitter, was 0 for 8 before rookie Jeremy Pena’s homer in the 18th inning lifted the Astros to the 1-0 win in Game 3 of that series.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.