MADRID (AP) — Villarreal has defeated Osasuna 2-0 with a pair of goals by Arnaut Danjuma to end a four-match winless streak in the Spanish league. Danjuma scored with a neat backheel flick in the first half and from a penalty kick in the second. Villarreal earned its first league victory since early September. The result moved Villarreal to seventh place. Osasuna dropped to ninth place.

