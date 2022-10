MONTPELLIER, France (AP) — French league club Montpellier has fired coach Olivier Dall’Oglio following its seventh defeat over the weekend. Montpellier lost to Lens 1-0 to lag 17 points behind leader Paris Saint-Germain. Montpellier has four wins after 11 league matches. Montpellier says deputy coach Romain Piteau will serve as caretaker at least until the international break starting on Nov. 14 because of the World Cup in Qatar.

